Alleged Sioux Falls sex crimes similar to Minnesota case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man accused of raping two teenage girls is behind bars in Sioux Falls; investigators arrested a man wanted in Minnesota at a Sioux Falls hotel on Thursday. The Sioux Falls Police Department says Joel Adams was with a 15-year-old girl, and after the arrest another girl came forward.

“We had a 14-year-old girl that came in with her parents to the law enforcement center to report that there had been some sexual contact between her and this man that had been arrested,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said. “And so that’s kind of where our investigation kicked off.”

Adams is 27 years old, but that’s not what he was telling the girls.

“He ended up contacting these two girls over Snapchat and claimed that he was either 17 or 18, so they had met a few different times, there was a few different hotels … There was some type of sexual contact between both girls and the man, and then at the conclusion of that sexual contact, he gave them marijuana and some cigarettes basically or some tobacco,” Clemens said.

Lt. Nicole Adams with the North Mankato Police Department tells KELOLAND News that Adams had a warrant out for his arrest for 6 counts of criminal sexual conduct. While the investigations are in different states, authorities say both investigations involve underage girls, Snapchat and drugs.

Here in South Dakota, Adams faces two counts of rape as well as sexual contact with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a place where drugs are kept.

“We just have the two victims that we know of, and obviously that’ll be one of the things that we’ll look at to see if there’s any other victims as well,” Clemens said.

Police say if you see something going on that doesn’t look right, you can anonymously report a crime by calling Crime Stoppers at this number: 605-367-7007.