All-State Chorus, Orchestra prepare ahead of Saturday concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend for young musicians from all across South Dakota. The 2019 South Dakota All-State Chorus & Orchestra concert is at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The All-State Chorus and All-State Orchestra are getting in some practice on Friday, but preparation has been in the works for a while.

“These musicians start practicing back in the spring. Many of them, they start working in April and May, they work all summer, they prepare this music, and then they audition in the fall,” 2019 All-State Orchestra event chair Jessica Perkins said. “So it’s just this enormous process of learning and working and achieving.”

The All-State Chorus and All-State Orchestra will have two songs together at Saturday’s concert.

“I’m honored, but it’s, I don’t know, just really humbling, I guess, to see all the other talent around me,” said Elisabeth Peirce, Elk Point-Jefferson High School senior and 2019 South Dakota All-State Chorus member.

“It’s fun to be surrounded by really good singers, and it’s really nice when you can hear a full-choir behind you that’s just blaring out good music,” said Matthew Giorgio, also an Elk Point-Jefferson High School senior and 2019 South Dakota All-State Chorus member.

There are more than 800 students packing the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday, singing in harmony.

“I think it’s a unique experience,” said Trisha Fisher, chair of the 2019 South Dakota All-State Chorus. “I think getting to have a conductor that is nationally-known, getting to work with him, getting to work with other singers that you’re not used to and getting to share the love of music with other people who enjoy it too.”

There is a lot of individual talent in these two rooms, but it’s all about the collective display of their talent, too.

“I feel like playing an instrument is more, it feels like an individual thing, but then once you’re a part of an orchestra and a choir, it’s like you’re a part of something bigger,” said violinist Youngeun Yang said, Rapid City Stevens senior and member of the 2019 South Dakota All-State Orchestra.