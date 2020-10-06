All SF School District students eligible for free breakfast, lunch

A program called the USDA Summer Seamless Program has made all students in the Sioux Falls School District eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch. It’s still to be determined when it’ll end, but for now, all students have the opportunity to receive a free breakfast and free lunch.

The latest data from the Sioux Falls School District tells us that 49% of elementary school students qualified for free or reduced meals; this data is from October 2019. Sioux Falls School Board President Cynthia Mickelson said the district had to apply to be accepted into the program.

“Basically we had to justify it by showing certain metrics about how many of our students are free and reduced lunch, we had an increase from last year, october to this year,” Mickelson said.

Joni Davis, child nutrition supervisor with the district, says the program offers a chance at peace of mind.

“Families will have the opportunity to send their children to join us for breakfast and lunch without a concern about a cost being affixed to that,” Davis said.

If money is tight, every possible expense counts.

“Perhaps for families, if they’re trying to make some choices and perhaps where funds should go and that kind of thing, but if they realize that’s a piece that’s been removed and that they’re able to just come and join us and enjoy breakfast and lunch, that they could do that,” Davis said.

You can find additional information on the program in this Twitter thread from the Sioux Falls School District.