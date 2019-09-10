All Saints Neighborhood stop lights get unique look to them

The next time you drive by the All Saints Neighborhood, you may notice something unique on the stop lights.

Wrap Agency SD is covering the bottom of the lights with pictures.

The photos include people who live in the neighborhood as well as special events and historical spots.

We caught up with the co-owner of the company as he was wrapping the lights along Phillips Avenue.

“Wrapping certain boxes around town, just kinda cleaning it up and something for people to look at and take pride in,” Co-owner of Wrap Agency SD Bill Harwig said.

Harwig said he still had a few stop lights to wrap in the neighborhood.