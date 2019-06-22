All outdoor city pools closed due to weather on Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO sioux falls parks and recreation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and pools will be closed on Saturday due to cool temperatures.  

The locations include:  

·    Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue 

·    Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street 

·    Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road 

·    Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street 

·    McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue 

·    Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue 

·    Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street 

However, Midco® Aquatic Center is open until 6 p.m. tonight per regular business hours. It is located at 1601 South Western Avenue. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps