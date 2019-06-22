All outdoor city pools closed due to weather on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and pools will be closed on Saturday due to cool temperatures.
The locations include:
· Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue
· Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street
· Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road
· Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street
· McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue
· Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue
· Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street
However, Midco® Aquatic Center is open until 6 p.m. tonight per regular business hours. It is located at 1601 South Western Avenue.