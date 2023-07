SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls is partnering with SDSU’s Wokini Initiative to host the All My Relatives festival this weekend.

The opening concert starts on Friday at 7 p.m. with additional concerts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday with games, activities, vendors and an art show.

A fashion show on the backstage of the Levitt will be hosted at 2 p.m. featuring Native American models, designers and stylists.