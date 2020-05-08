All Midwest Honor Flights postponed to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the caution of veterans, guardians and crew, Midwest Honor Flight announced all of its scheduled 2020 flights have been postponed to 2021.

The organization had at least six trips planned in 2020.

“Our first priority on every Midwest Honor Flight Mission is the safety of our Veterans, our Guardians, and our Crew,” Aaron Van Beek, the President of Midwest Honor Flight, said in a news release. “With all the unknowns, we decided to wait until traveling and gathering restrictions are lifted to ensure all our Veterans have a safe and enjoyable trip in Washington, D.C. This decision was certainly not taken lightly as numerous hours have been given by our faithful volunteers in an effort to bring our local Veterans out to see their memorials.”

Donations and applications are still being accepted. To donate, to apply, or to learn more about our Mission and organization, please visit our website at www.midwesthonorflight.org.