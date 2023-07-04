GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Bev Howe has an extensive history with a small fireworks stand she owns on Highway 11 in Garretson.

“My parents started selling in 1970, and I took over about 17 years later,” Howe said. “And with the help of family, we’ve been running it for about over 50 years.”

KELOLAND News showed viewers this same white stand in 1987. Back then, Howe’s late mother Ruby Julson was slowly stepping away.

“Bev was nine years old when we started so, in between watching the kids and the stand kept us busy,” Julson said in 1987.

“The long hours you spend out here, you know, you wonder if it’s always worth it,” her daughter said in 1987. “But it always ends up to be worth the time and effort.”

Howe is still carrying on the family legacy in 2023, and her motivation to keep doing this is rooted in exactly that.

“I think most of it is the family tradition and the families that come back year after year,” Howe said.

After all, she has strong ties to Garretson. She graduated from Garretson High School where she herself eventually taught science and math. She now lives nearby and enjoys seeing the next generation visit this stand.

“Now we see families bringing grandchildren or children of families that came in ’87 are now bringing their children, and I think that’s most of the enjoyment of it,” Howe said.

But, as with any story involving a long-standing family business and the community surrounding it, it’s a two-way street.

“The community has been good to us, and we just enjoy seeing them every year,” Howe said.