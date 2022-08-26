SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls restaurant closed Thursday. The good news for customers of the All Day Cafe is, that it’s not permanent.

President of WR Hospitality Don Anderson says for restaurants, being short-staffed is the new pandemic. A lot of small business owners would probably agree with that.

The All day Cafe, known for its Walleye Breakfast and OMG French Toast, closed on Thursday morning. Unexpected circumstances led to a shortage of cooks in the kitchen, only two showed up.

“Our line is 37 feet long, you know two cooks there is four stations, can’t do it,” said Anderson. “We have four on the line, five is great but 4 of the guys can make it, and a realized there was only two and said this is impossible. So that’s when we made the decision to put the note on the door and temporarily closed.”

The All Day Cafe will open as usual for its Saturday morning crowd. Manager Nikki Schroder says they are actively recruiting.

“We are definitely looking for cooks, servers, like he said, are willing to help for the meantime just to keep things going,” said Schroder.

Schroder has been known to hop in the kitchen when needed. Anderson says they are looking for 4 to 5 cooks and pay 16 to 19 dollars an hour.

“You are not cooking alone you are cooking alongside a team, it takes a team to get it done here,” said Anderson.

WR Hospitality also owns 22Ten, the Phillips Avenue Diner, Taphouse 41 and other restaurants.

So they have the resources and the know-how to keep things running.

The All Day Cafe will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 am to 2 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anderson says they contacted some of the larger groups with reservations for this weekend to let them know they will be open.