SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff.

In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks.

All Day Cafe also said its thankful for customers and hopes to serve food again soon.

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, the unemployment rate in South Dakota is 2.1%. The DLR also says the labor force is 483,561.