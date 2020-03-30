All 62 courthouses in South Dakota remain operational

While state, county, and city government offices across South Dakota have closed and moved to operating online or by phone, the court system in the state is still up and running.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson says they are trying to be realistic about the risks of COVID-19 while also maintain an ongoing court system in every county in the state.

Right now all 62 courthouses in the sate remain operational.

Gilbertson says needs very county to county and the justice system has taken steps to adjust for each community’s needs.