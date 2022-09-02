SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building.

The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.

The location is located at 7400 E. Oak Grove Trail, which is to the northwest of where the current Alibi building sits at the old intersection of Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway.

This summer, crews have moved the intersection between Six Mile Road and Arrowhead Parkway to the northwest to make it a safer intersection. The $21 million project is still being worked on to widen Arrowhead Parkway a half mile east and west of Six Mile Road. There will be four lanes with a center median and turn lanes at signalized intersections and it should be finished by Fall 2023.

To meet the standards for the conditional use permit, Alibi must have all parking spaces within the on-site parking lot in close proximity and facing the entrance, lighting must be considered to provide illumination for security and safety of parking access areas, soundproofing may be considered to prevent noise and vibrations and a security management plan should be provided to the police department.

The planning commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7.