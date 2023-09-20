PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Scammers are positioning themselves as legitimate-sounding organizations and targeting the general public.

South Dakota Attorney General Mary Jackley said the scammers are identifying themselves as banks, government agencies and local businesses. They are contacting the public through phone calls and email messages, often demanding that people pay money to avoid being sued or sent to jail.

“Scammers prey on a person’s fear that he or she has done something wrong,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These are unscrupulous scammers who want nothing but to be to harm consumers financially and emotionally.”

To avoid being scammed, follow these tips offered by The Consumer Protection Division:

NEVER give your financial information or money through a phone call, text or email.

Be on the alert as scammers will demand you take immediate action by sending money through a wire transfer or purchasing gift cards, or by using a payment app such as Venmo or Zelle.

Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

Let your family know about any calls, texts or emails you are concerned about.

Obtain as much information about the “organization” that is calling. Get their name, phone number, time they called and what was said. Call the organization back using a public phone number.

People who receive such calls are encouraged to contact the Division of Consumer Protection at consumerhelp@state.sd.us or call 1-800-300-1986 or 605-773-4400.

The public can also sign up for Consumer Alerts via email from the Consumer Protection Division at www.consumer.sd.gov. Email addresses will not be shared or sold to a third party.