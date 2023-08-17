HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — People who live in Harrisburg are asked to be on alert Thursday evening.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a subject ran from authorities on foot in the southern part of Harrisburg.

A drone is being used to look for the person. In addition to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Highway Patrol is also on scene.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 911 if you see something unusual.

This is a developing story; look for new information here and on TV as details are confirmed.