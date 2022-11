SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls.

It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls.

The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 dollar ALDI gift card.

This will be the fourth Aldi store in Sioux Falls.