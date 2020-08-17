Alcohol, inexperience cited as factors in Saturday night motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police provided an update on a motorcycle crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday night.

Sioux Falls Police say that around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, two men were driving a motorcycle when they hit a ditch and were thrown from the bike. The 27-year-old driver has non-serious injuries, while the passenger has life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, alcohol and inexperience driving a motorcycle were factors of the crash. There are no charges at this time.