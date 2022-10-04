VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings woman was taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash.

Just after 10 o’clock, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Brookings Ambulance and Volga Fire Department, were called to the Sioux Valley School parking lot for a crash that happened between 7 and 9 p.m. near Lake Campbell

Officials say 41-year-old Jennifer Wagner was westbound when her SUV left the road and into the air after hitting a field approach.

She then left the scene and drove to the school. Authorities believe alcohol is a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

The incident is under investigation.