SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Alcester woman is accused of paying herself unauthorized payroll payments in her role as a bookkeeper and then, business administrator, according to the U.S. Attorney in South Dakota.

Michelle Warner, 56, pleaded not guilty to the indictment of 10 counts of wire fraud on May 18.

The indictment alleges Warner falsely paid herself additional and unauthorized payroll payments and used them herself. The indictment also alleges that Warner caused her employer remit payroll tax as well as using her employer’s credit card without authority for her own personal use. The indictment covers alleged actions from June 1, 2018 through May 17, 2022.

Warner was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine,

three years of supervised release, and up to $1,000 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.