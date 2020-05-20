Alaska man arrested in connection with SculptureWalk damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities announced an Alaska man has been arrested and charged in connection with more than $100,000 worth of damage in downtown Sioux Falls.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson said Brady Alexander Jackson, 35, was arrested in Fairbanks, Alaska after an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday. Johnson said Jackson is awaiting extradition to Minnehaha County and will be charged with one count of intentional damage to property of $100,000 up to $500,000.

Johnson said Jackson was visiting Sioux Falls in early May when he vandalized two sculptures overnight on May 5.

Surveillance video showed him walking downtown to look at the vandalism and he was also recognized from video at the Sioux Falls airport.

“The SculptureWalk is one of the biggest tourist attractions,” Johnson said. “This was a significant amount of damage done. It’s been a trying time and this struck as a personal crime. … We don’t want the perception that we let these things go without putting our attention to the matters.”

Johnson wasn’t aware of any specific tools being used but she believes something had to be used.

Jackson faces up to 15 years of prison and $30,000 fine if he is found guilty.