SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Crews at the Washington Pavilion have been working all day to take people into the stories of the Arabian Nights.

A Whole New World will take off Tuesday at the Washington Pavilion.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So far, they have sold over 10,000 tickets for their show, and they’re expecting that number to continue to rise.

Aladdin will feature the classic songs you know and love as well as new originals. Kerri DeGraff with the Washington Pavilion says the Broadway show will feature lots of choreography and special effects like the well-known magic carpet.

“It is one of our biggest shows coming here. And there are 10 Production trucks loading in right now. And it will be the largest grossing sales show ever in the history of the Washington Pavilion,” said Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer.

For those going to any of the six show times, you may want to arrive a little earlier than usual.

“We also are doing bag checks. So Aladdin is a significant production. And so because of that, there are some additional security precautions and so come early,” DeGraff said.

Aladdin is just the latest show in the line-up for the season…

“Pretty Woman, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, they’re all selling extremely well. So and they’re going to be amazing shows. So yeah, it’s just a wonderful season,” DeGraff said.

But those who attend can be sure they’ll never have a friend quite like the Genie.

The show will start tomorrow and go through December 3rd. Tickets are still available online and in person.