SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular country music group will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this summer and it’s for a good cause.

The band Alabama will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 24 in a concert presented by the South Dakota Cattleman’s Foundation. The show will benefit Feeding South Dakota.

Presale will begin Thursday, January 12 at 10 a.m. The public ticket sale will begin Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or through the KELOLAND Box Office.