Akron man identified in fatal crash north of Vermillion, S.D.

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction – The driver’s last name – Montagne

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – An Akron, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash north of Vermillion.

Justin Montagne was the 27-year-old driver, according to South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Montagne was driving a 1999 Grand Jeep Cherokee southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when he lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch.

Officials say Montagne was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt and was the only person involved in the crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol’s website says they will continue to investigate the crash.