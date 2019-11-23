Airports in Nebraska, Iowa to receive federal grants

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will award $6.6 million in airport infrastructure grants to the Ainsworth Regional Airport in western Nebraska and another $5.5 million to two airports in Iowa.

The grants are part of a $485 million federal grant program for airports across the country.

The Ainsworth grant will go to rehabilitate an apron, a runway and a taxiway at the airport.

In Iowa, the Mason City Municipal Airport will receive $3 million to reconstruct a taxiway, and Newton Municipal-Earl Johnson Field will receive $2.5 million to reconstruct a taxiway.

