RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Regional Airport released their 2023 Economic Impact Study earlier today.

These studies focus on several categories, from commercial visitors to general aviation travelers.

“You know, it really goes to say that Rapid City Regional Airport is a corridor into the Black Hills and a major economic driver for the community and Western South Dakota as a whole,” Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said.

Over $456 million in economic impact was made from those experiencing the Black Hills through the airport.

“That’s a significant number. You know, week-long festivals come in around 25 million, art fairs you know, are going to come around 25 to 50 million depending on how big they are. This is an annual impact. This is what you do every year,” Primary Researcher Christian Glupker said.

One of the biggest positives for the Black Hills from this economic study shows that the airport and all of their travelers coming into the Black Hills has produced thousands of new jobs here in town.

“We just greatly appreciate the local community and their work in flying through the airport, flying locally. All those things are what drive this economic impact and the support of the community for our operation is fantastic and we can’t appreciate that enough,” Dame said.

The airport is looking to continue this success and keep improving in 2024.