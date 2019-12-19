Airport Christmas concerts hit high note for travelers

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Different types of flight instruments are lifting holiday spirits at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Christmas tunes in the terminal.

“It’s awesome to have them here. It’s beautiful,” Ronda Kantack of Brookings said.

Members of the the Dakota String Quartet are providing a festive flourish to the holiday travel season.

“I like the little boop, boop, boop. I like that part,” Norma Rowland of Sun Lakes, AZ said.

The players didn’t miss a beat, despite playing amid the rush of travelers scrambling to catch their flights.

“Of course, this is not a concert hall. But that doesn’t really matter to us, because you can bring the music and the beauty of playing in a small ensemble, you can bring the music to a place like this and you can share it with a lot of people,” cellist Robbie Erhard said.

The holiday songs stopped some people in their tracks. Others wanted to move to the music.

“I said, you you think we should dance, once before we leave? We both like to dance. He said, ummm. Maybe not,” Rowland said.

Sioux Falls Regional Airport is a corporate sponsor of the South Dakota Symphony, so they booked the players to perform here for free this week.

“I have to go to the Watertown airport on Friday. I’m guessing they’re probably not going to have a quartet in that one! But that would be nice, too,” Kantack said.

The quartet’s goal is to bring music to where the people are, sort of like a connecting flight for concertgoers. A chance for hurried holiday travelers to simply pause, and listen.

The Dakota Wind Quintet performs Thursday morning at 11 at the airport. The string quartet performs again Friday morning at 11. Each concert lasts about an hour.