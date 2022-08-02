SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.

KELOLAND News photographer Ashton Fechner happened upon the plane and stopped to take the pictures below.

Small plane on Interstate 29 near 12th Street

Plane along Interstate 29

The Interstate appears to be open in both directions, and no additional information is currently known.

This story will be updated when more information is available.