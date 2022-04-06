SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cody Allen Green of Box Elder has agreed to a plea agreement on a charge related to child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Green will plead guilty on April 13 to a count II of the original indictment, which is attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Green had pleaded not guilty to all charges on Sept. 21, 2020. He was charged on Sept. 17, 2020, and he was 37 at the time.

According to court documents, Green was a member of the U.S. Air Force in 2019, which was the time of the crime.

Green asked an apparent 15-year-old girl for sexually explicit photos in 2019, according to court documents.

The mandatory minimum sentence is 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, and a period of supervised release of five years up to life.

Charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Distribution of Child Pornography, Receipt of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography were dropped with the plea agreement.