RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An airman who worked at Ellsworth Air Force Base will spend a decade behind bars after being convicted of attempted enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old James Hanapel was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Hanapel was arrested as part of an undercover operation during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to court documents, Hanapel believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl. It turned out to be an undercover officer.