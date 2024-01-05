Box Elder, S.D. (KELO) — An airman remains hospitalized following last night’s crash of a B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The four member crew were conducting a training exercise when they all had to eject before the plane went down.

Through heavy fog and freezing temperatures, Ellsworth was able to contain the crash and provide help to the airmen involved.

Box Elder Officials say the air force base is a great neighbor and appreciate the training those airmen have.

“They got it on the ground, so it didn’t affect any of the public land outside of the base. It didn’t affect anybody publicly as far as on this side of the fence and they were able to get it into the zone where I think they would want to have it,” Box Elder Public Information Officer Derek Wingfield said.

As reported last night when the incident took place, all four airmen ejected before the plane crashed. Three of those were treated here on Ellsworth Base with minor injuries, while one went to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 28th Bomb Wing Commander issued this statement today.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the aircrew and their families as they recover from this event. It is important that we support each other as we work to learn more about what occurred,” 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Derek Oakley said.

“Their crews were able to take care of things very quickly as they’re trained, so our thoughts just go out to those folks because I’m sure that it was stressful and hopefully they are all feeling well and getting through it,” Wingfield said.

The Air Force will continue to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as the investigation is completed.