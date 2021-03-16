Air travel is back as families look for vacation getaways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve probably seen pictures of your friends on Facebook who have taken trips somewhere warm and sunny; perhaps Mexico or Florida.



Maybe you’ve taken a vacation yourself recently. Air travel has hit the highest number of passengers in a year, even as the CDC warns against flying.

Zach Ties and his wife of Sioux Falls saved money to take their family on vacation last year, but the pandemic hit, so they postponed it until now.

“Everybody was getting a little anxious to get out of town, so we decided to take a family trip to Phoenix, Arizona,” Ties said.

The Transportation Security Administration or TSA says the popularity of air travel is taking off again a year into the pandemic, despite Centers for Disease Control warnings that it could contribute to another COVID-19 surge.

But the Ties are confident they’ll be safe.

“With the vaccine being rolled out and more people being vaccinated that definitely helps with easing the fear of flying for us,” Ties said.

Quayne Barlow and his family from Rock Valley, Iowa are flying to Miami for business and pleasure.

“I feel pretty safe about it, I think everything has tempered down a little bit, so I don’t feel like there’s much covid going around, so I feel like it’s pretty safe,” Barlow said.

At the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, they’re seeing 1,200 to 1,300 passengers a day, that’s still down but by only 25%.

Which is a far cry from one year ago when the pandemic first hit.

“Bottom dropped out of the bucket sure,” Airport Director Dan Letellier said.

Airport Director Dan Letellier says the increase in air travel is related to a lot of things; mostly the COVID-19 vaccine and people itching to fly.

“People are little more confident things are opening up where they want to go whether it’s Florida, California things are starting to open up maybe they’ve had a vaccine or they just believe it’s safer to travel now and quite honestly they’ve been waiting for a year to go somewhere,” Letellier said.

And judging by the actions of the kids, they’re ready to go and kiss this weather goodbye.

The CDC Director says the rise in air travel could contribute to a spring surge in coronavirus cases, along with the warmer weather and people celebrating spring break without masks.