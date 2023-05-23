SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An air quality alert has been issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Tuesday.

The MPCA says the air quality alert will be in place from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday for all of southern Minnesota, including southwestern Minnesota.

The alert is for ground-level ozone, which makes air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone,” the alert from the MPCA said.

People most affected by the air quality are people with asthma or breathing conditions, children and people doing extended physical activity outdoors.

Last week, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources issued an air quality alert for areas in South Dakota from the smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The SDNA is reporting “moderate” levels of concern for air quality in Sioux Falls as of noon Tuesday.