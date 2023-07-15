SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An air quality alert has been issued by the SD Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources for South Dakota.

The smoke from Canada wildfires is settling into the state, causing increased air pollution and low visibility.

The SD Department of Health advises the smoke levels may be a concern to elderly people, young children and individuals with respiratory problems.

All people should avoid excessive physical activities and minimize outdoor activities.

DANR provides air quality data and individuals may track the air quality in real time on their website.