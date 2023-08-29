A look at the sky above Aberdeen Tuesday morning.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Smoke from wildfires will descend into South Dakota Tuesday and Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources issued an air quality alert for “areas across South Dakota where smoke from wildfires is forecasted to settle.” The DANR said smoke causes low visibility and increased fine particulate matter.

The alert is in effect through Thursday or until conditions improve. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said the smoke forecast runs through parts of South Dakota through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

At 10 a.m., the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality website listed Watertown’s air quality index at 115 which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The South Dakota Department of Health said air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD.

DANR provides air quality data on the department’s website for several locations in South Dakota.