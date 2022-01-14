Air quality alert issued for Rapid City residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not snow but strong winds that’s causing problems in western South Dakota.

The National Weather Service has issued an air pollution alert for dust in the Rapid City area. The alert goes until 6 p.m. Friday.

According to AirNow.gov, the air quality is listed as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” in Rapid City.

Air quality in the rest of Pennington County, parts of Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Oglala Lakota Counties are listed as moderate.

Officials recommend elderly, young and anyone with respiratory issues consider limiting or avoiding time outside.