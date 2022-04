RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Rapid City is under an air quality alert Sunday.

According to the city, the air quality alert is in effect in Rapid west of The Gap area from 6 a.m. to 7.m.

The alert is due to the high winds forecasted for the day.

Gusty winds will produce fine dust in the air & produce poor air quality in the alert area.