RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The dry conditions are not only increasing fire danger, it’s also prompting an air pollution alert.

The National Weather Service says due to the high winds and dry weather, the air quality can be dangerous for some folks.

Including the elderly, children and anyone with respiratory problems.

“Similar to our fire weather warnings, if you see these kind of conditions, it’s the same idea when we look for air pollutants,” Aaron Dye, meteorologist for NWS, said.

Over the last few weeks, Rapid City has seen very little snow. The winds are also a concern, reaching more than 40 miles an hour in some areas.

“And it is something we typically see more in the winter months. It does happen any time of the year but it’s usually these cold months where we get these really dry spells and the heavy winds that we see this air pollution,” Dye said.

While an air pollution alert does not happen too often, Darrell Shoemaker with Rapid City says it’s important to get the word out.

“If you are waking up and you have compromised health issues and you see that it comes over your phone, you see it on the news, a text or a Facebook post, then you can make accommodations for that day. Either limiting your activity, limiting your exposure to the outside air. So it is a health issue and we want to get that word out as soon as the alert is issued,” Darrell Shoemaker, communications, said.

The air pollution alert is in effect until 5 P.M. today in West Rapid City. However, if the dry and windy conditions continue, the alert could last longer.

“We’ve got a snow event hopefully tomorrow and it’s not much, but it should be enough where we don’t have to worry about this again for a while,” Dye said.

You can monitor the air quality in your area through the Air Quality Index.