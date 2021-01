RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is warning people of an air pollution alert west of the Gap Tuesday.

City officials say strong winds will send fine dust in the air over west Rapid City producing poor air quality.

Northwest winds are expected to increase to 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The city’s Air Quality Office recommends elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical activity and exposure to outside air during the alert.