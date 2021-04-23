Air Force grounds B-1 bombers

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KELO) — We are following a developing story involving Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The Air Force has grounded its fleet of B-1 bombers after an incident at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The Global Strike Command ordered the stand down after a B-1 experienced an emergency relating to a hole in a “fuel pump filter housing” earlier this month.

The grounding was first reported by the “Warzone.”

The problem could prevent the jets from using their afterburners. The entire fleet of bombers will be inspected and returned to service one at a time.