SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Artificial intelligence is already being used to keep us healthy. Some of the most significant benefits the technology offers could be in the medical field.

Doug Nowak and Bobbie Menzie spend hours a day analyzing data.

Nowak is the Vice President of Data Analytics at Sanford, and Menzie is the Lead Data Scientist.

They both believe artificial intelligence can be used to improve your health.

Nowak says it will change the way humans practice health care, less treating and more preventing.

“AI is here, and it is here to stay. We need to embrace it and use it for the power it can,” said Nowak.

Ever felt like your doctor was in a hurry and didn’t address all your concerns?

Both Nowak and Menzie believe the true strength of medical AI is allowing doctors to spend more face-to-face time with their patients.

“I think the key for health care, and AI is reducing burden, freeing up time for the physicians where they are spending more time taking care of the patient and less time sifting through the medical record or entering data into the medical record,” said Menzie.

AI could also automate some of the work nurses have to do, record keeping, scheduling, and other bookwork. Regarding the argument against AI, Menzie sees more good than harm.

“Artificial intelligence is only as good as the data you put in, so if we stop providing it, our input, then it is not good anymore. So you always need the human around,” said Menzie.

Artificial intelligence is already being used to read imaging studies and diagnose diseases.

“It’s not going to replace people, it’s going to heighten what people do,” said Nowak.

Menzie and Nowak will present their findings at the Young Professionals Network summit on August 17th in Sioux Falls.