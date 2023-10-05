SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 5. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping and assault at a local park.

We’re learning more details about an assault arrest in Brookings.

The state of South Dakota will receive more than $370,000 from a $49.5 million multistate settlement with software company Blackbaud, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Thursday.

It has been a cool and windy day across KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 50s to mid-60s.

Wall Street is slipping Thursday, as pressure from the bond market stays high due to worries about a too-hot U.S. job market.

One of Iowa’s favorite home-grown superheroes is coming back to the state later this month to promote his newest business venture — handcrafted vodka.

