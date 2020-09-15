Agencies from three states taking part in investigation into Attorney General’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are getting our first look at what’s believed to be the car South Dakota’s Attorney General was driving when he hit a man in Hyde County.

A viewer sent us pictures of a red Ford Taurus in a state highway maintenance lot off of Highway 14. If you look closely, it appears the windshield is broken on the passenger side.

The viewer tells us people appeared to be testing the acceleration and the brakes on the vehicle. He also tells us the car had a military sticker on the license plate.

Here’s a photo from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s Facebook page in 2017, when he posted about just getting his car fixed because he planned to spend a lot of time traveling the state.

From Jason Ravnsborg’s Facebook page

There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the fatal crash involving Ravnsborg.

But we now know the South Dakota Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation, will also be getting some outside help.

The governor and the Department of Public Safety held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to talk about the investigation into the crash that killed 55-year-old Joe Boever of Highmore over the weekend.

The attorney general had been attending a Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner in Redfield on Saturday night.

In a statement, he says he did not drink any alcohol at the event.

While on his way back to Pierre that night, he says he hit what he thought was a deer along Highway 14 near Highmore.

That’ll be part of the investigation that’s being handled by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“This is a case we would typically ask our South Dakota Division Criminal of Investigation, to assist us with and of course since they work for the attorney general we thought it was in the best interest to ask an independent out of state investigative agency that has a ton of credibility in North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist us with this process,” Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price said.

The governor says she has confidence the public’s questions will be answered once the investigation is complete.

“Because in this situation, we offer every situation the same standard of investigative procedures that we would any other person, but we are adding an extra level of transparency and accountability I think is necessary in this case,” Governor Noem said.

In his statement, Ravnsborg says he is cooperating with the investigation.

The medical examination of Boever’s body is being conducted in Ramsey County Minnesota because the state’s pathologist wasn’t available.

The state also hired an accident reconstruction specialist out of Wyoming.

The governor says once the investigation is complete, it’ll be made public to include the 911 call.