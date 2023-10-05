This article has been revised to reflect the following correction from the Attorney General’s office: The total settlement was $49.5 million not $495 million.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota will receive more than $370,000 from a $49.5 million multistate settlement with software company Blackbaud, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Thursday.

Blackbaud provides software to nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, health care, religious and cultural organizations to connect with donors. In 2020, a data breach of personal and financial information impacted more than 13,000 Blackbaud customers and 49 states brought a lawsuit against Blackbaud.

“This settlement concludes a lawsuit brought by 49 Attorneys General against Blackbaud for violating state consumer protection laws, breach notification laws, and HIPAA rules and then failing to implement reasonable data security and remediate known security gaps,” Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a news release.

Along with South Dakota, other states involved in the lawsuit are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.