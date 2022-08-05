SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed Constitutional amendment to codify abortion in 2024 has now been reviewed by the South Dakota Attorney General.

On Friday, acting Attorney General Mark Vargo released a draft opinion for a Constitutional amendment concerning the regulation of abortion. State law requires the AG to review and provide an explanation for voters on proposed amendments as well as the “legal consequences” of each measure.

“This constitutional amendment establishes a framework for the regulation of abortion,” the explanation starts.

The proposed amendment was brought by Dakotans for Health and lists James Leach as the sponsor.

You can read the draft, in full, below.

The draft explains a pregnant woman’s decision to have an abortion during the first trimester shall not be regulated, “nor may regulations be imposed on the carrying out of an abortion.” But regulations may be placed on abortion in the second trimester of a woman’s pregnancy, that is “reasonably related” to the health of the woman.

Lastly, the draft states the proposed amendment would allow for regulation or prohibition of abortion during the third trimester unless it is necessary to save the life or health of the pregnant woman. That decision to determine the necessity is left to the physician’s medical judgement.