AG Ravnsborg warns of contractor scams in aftermath of severe weather

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is warning South Dakota residents to be aware of transient contractor scams following the severe weather seen in Sioux Falls.

“In this time of great damage and tragedy we must remain vigilant as the clean-up begins,” said Ravnsborg. “Sadly, some may try to take advantage of this tragedy for personal gain. I encourage consumers to take their time and do their due diligence in hiring the right contractor and not fall victim

to a scammer. When in doubt please contact our Division of Consumer Protection.”

A list of licensed arborists in Sioux Falls can be found here.