BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO) — Even with commodity prices high, CRP acres are still benefiting ag producers.

In South Dakota, there are around 1.7 million acres of land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. While ag producers aren’t able to make a profit from row crops or grazing cattle on the ground, they are still seeing many benefits through the program.

For Mike Jaspers, it’s more than just planting crops and raising cattle, it’s about conserving the land and leaving it better than you found it.

One way he does this is through enrolling land in the CRP program.

“Primarily for the reason of soil health and soil benefits and sometimes it comes down to sustainable, a lot of the time it comes down to sustainability and financial sustainability as well as production sustainability,” said Jaspers.

“For the environment, CRP helps protect against erosion, soil erosion, it helps with the enhancement of fish and wildlife habitat and also helps wetland protection and it also helps our water quality,” said Leah Turgeon, Minnhaha County Executive Director, Farm Service Agency.

Even though its not being used for crop land or grazing cattle, there’s still way to make a profit.

“You’re committing to do your part which is establish grass and do your part, maintain weed control, things like that and manage the CRP contract,” said Jaspers. “They have a contract with a payment that is typically similar to what a typical cash rent would be for in your area.”

Even with high commodity prices, CRP land is still a good option for producers in the long run.

“High commodity prices come and high commodity prices go and over a ten year period, we’ve never that I can think of, look back in time and say we have a sustained block of time where we have had consistently high prices throughout that ten years,” said Jaspers.

Improving the environment and making a profit.

“Whenever you can increase soil health you are usually always increasing soil productivity, when you’re producing more, you are going to be more profitable,” said Jaspers.

If you are interested in enrolling in the Conservation Reserve Program, you can find more information here.