SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are sending out warnings for scams after a deadly storm hit most of eastern South Dakota last week.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says residents need to be aware of “transient contractor scams” following the derecho. People who need repairs may be targeted by unethical business practices.

People needing professional contractors should not be pressured into a quick agreement, ask for proof of insurance and sales tax license, request a written contract specifically detailing the work to be done and agreed price, be cautious of cash-only terms, be cautious if the contractor requires negotiation with insurance companies, do not make full payment until the job is completed to satisfaction and consumers typically have three days to cancel on door-to-door transactions.

If you have any questions regarding transient contractors, contact the AG’s consumer protection division at 1-800-300-1986.