SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-- The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for the first time ever on October 1 and 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, with select tickets being $5 off and a free Pit Pass will be included with all tickets sold through June 18. The Pit Pass gets fans in early to walk on the track, see the trucks up close and take photos.