SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with crucial information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced the reward Tuesday morning.

“There are people who know what happened to Rachel 10 years ago,” Attorney General Jackley said. “It is time to bring Rachel home and we are providing this reward as a further incentive to convince those who know to finally step forward.”

Rachel Cyriacks was last known to be traveling to Huron from Woonsocket on November 13, 2013. She has not been seen since then.

“In the last month, DCI agents have conducted several interviews with potential witnesses, and searches have been conducted at locations throughout South Dakota,” Jackley said. “Those efforts will continue.”

People with information on her disappearance can contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331.

The reward money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Equitable Sharing Program. This case is believed to be the first time that the federal program is providing money to offer a reward in a state investigation in South Dakota, according to Tony Mangan, the spokesman for Jackley’s office.

Jackley served three years as U.S. attorney for the district of South Dakota. He was appointed state attorney general in 2009 and twice won re-election. He was elected a third time as attorney general in 2022.