PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota AG Marty Jackley has released draft ballot explanations for a proposed Constitutional Amendment and a proposed Initiated Measure, both entitled: Prohibiting Taxes On Anything Sold for Human Consumption.

Both draft explanations can be found on the Draft Ballot Explanations page on the Attorney General’s website. The proposed Constitutional Amendment can be found here. The proposed Initiated Measure can be found here.

South Dakota law requires the AG to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.