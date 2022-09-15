James Lanpher’s black rifle lays on the road at Ramm Heights. Photo from DCI.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were justified in using lethal force in a shooting incident related to a vehicle pursuit on July 14 in Madison, the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and Division of Criminal Investigation said on Thursday.

No one was hurt in the incident in which suspect James Lanpher shot at two state troopers numerous times, according to the investigation document.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The report says the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force asked for help from the Highway Patrol after receiving a tip about a drug trafficker. Troopers spotted the vehicle in Egan and tried to pull it over, but it sped off. Troopers chased after the vehicle with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Lanpher shot multiple times at the first trooper while being pursued in Moody County near Colman.

The pursuit continued onto I-29 where Lanpher drove on the wrong side of the highway.

A still image from dashboard camera video from Trooper #2. In the video, Lanpher is seen exiting his vehicle and firing at Troopers #2 and #3. Photo from the DCI.

When the pursuit reached Madison, Lanpher shot a rifle at troopers, called #2 and #3 in the investigation document, while driving. When his vehicle was stopped by law enforcement, Lanpher also shot at troopers.

Troopers returned fire but did not hit Lanpher, according to the investigation document.

Trooper #2 shot 11 rounds and Trooper #3 shot four rounds.

Madison Police recovered 13 .223 casings fired by Lanpher, according to the investigation document.